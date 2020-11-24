Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme leader dismisses talks as Iran looks to post-Trump future

Iran's supreme leader dismissed the prospect of new negotiations with the West on Tuesday, even as the Tehran government spoke optimistically about the return of foreign companies in "the absence of Trump" and his sanctions. President-elect Joe Biden's victory has raised the possibility that the United States could rejoin a deal Iran reached with world powers in 2015, under which sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:39 IST
Supreme leader dismisses talks as Iran looks to post-Trump future

Iran's supreme leader dismissed the prospect of new negotiations with the West on Tuesday, even as the Tehran government spoke optimistically about the return of foreign companies in "the absence of Trump" and his sanctions.

President-elect Joe Biden's victory has raised the possibility that the United States could rejoin a deal Iran reached with world powers in 2015, under which sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, and Tehran responded by scaling down its compliance.

Biden's staff says the former vice president aims to restore the deal provided that Iran again abides by it. But diplomats and analysts have also said this was unlikely to happen overnight, as the adversaries would both want additional commitments. Washington wants Iran to curb missile programmes which are not covered by the nuclear deal, and reduce its interventions in the Middle East. Iran has long said it will not negotiate over missiles, and no talks can begin unless Washington returns to the nuclear agreement and lifts sanctions unconditionally.

In remarks reported by state television on Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed scepticism about the entire project of negotiating with the West. "We once tried the path of having the sanctions lifted and negotiated several years, but this got us nowhere," he said.

"They interfere in regional affairs, they tell us not to intervene. And while Britain and France have nuclear missiles, they tell us not to have missiles. What does it have to do with you? You should first correct yourselves." Khamenei has long criticised negotiations with the West. Nevertheless, he gave his ultimate blessing to the nuclear agreement when it was reached.

COMPANIES WILL RETURN, SPOKESMAN SAYS The U.S. sanctions restored under Trump have since hit Iran's economy hard, undermining pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's argument that opening the country up to the world would improve the quality of life.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that foreign companies were already preparing to return. "Recently, contacts about opening offices and the presence of foreign companies in Iran have increased," Rabiei told a news conference that was streamed live on a government website.

"Certainly, with the... lifting of the oppressive sanctions and the absence of Trump, the presence of foreign companies and a willingness to invest in Iran will increase." A European diplomat said companies were still wary of a lack of transparency in Iran and that Biden lifting sanctions would not be enough to lure them back. "There’s just no benefit for a major company to play around in a market with so little financial transparency. No compliance officer is going to sanction such a move.”

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020