Narendra S Tomar chairs IMAC meeting to consider proposals under PMKSY

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, chaired the IMAC meeting through video conference today to consider the proposals received under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) of Pradhan Mantri KisanSampada Yojana (PMKSY). The promoters of projects also participated through Video Conference.

IMAC approved 7 proposals with a total project cost of Rs. 234.68 Crores including grants-in-aid of Rs. 60.87 Crores in the States/UTs of Meghalaya, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra. These projects will leverage private investment of Rs. 173.81 Crores and are expected to generate employment for 7750 persons.

The scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) has been approved on 03.05.2017 under the Pradhan Mantri KisanSampada Yojana to incentivize the setting up of agro-processing clusters in the country. This scheme aims at the development of modern infrastructure to encourage entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on the cluster approach. These clusters will help in reducing the wastage of the surplus produce and add value to the horticultural/agricultural produce which will result in an increase of income of the farmers and create employment at the local level.

(With Inputs from PIB)