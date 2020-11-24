Left Menu
Development News Edition

All India Motor Transport Congress seeks clarification on inter-state movement in Maharashtra after new Covid guidelines

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has sought "urgent clarification" from the Maharashtra government regarding the movement of drivers and crew members of commercial vehicles in light of its order to allow only people with negative COVID-19 test report to enter in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:09 IST
All India Motor Transport Congress seeks clarification on inter-state movement in Maharashtra after new Covid guidelines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has sought "urgent clarification" from the Maharashtra government regarding the movement of drivers and crew members of commercial vehicles in light of its order to allow only people with negative COVID-19 test report to enter in the state. "AIMTC has sought urgent clarity from Government of Maharashtra regarding the movement of the drivers and crew members of lacs of commercial vehicles who frequently travel in and out of Maharashtra in light of order issued by Department of Disaster Management, Govt of Maharashtra to screen and allow people with negative Covid-19 test report to enter into Maharashtra through rail, air or land," Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman, Core Committee and former president, AIMTC said.

"There is a lot of ambiguity in the transport fraternity as lakhs of vehicles frequently travel in and out of Maharashtra State maintaining the continuity of the supply chain. We look forward to an immediate clarification and SoP for commercial vehicle operators travelling to Maharashtra from other states," Bal Malkit Singh added. According to the new guidelines released by the Maharashtra government on Monday, every passenger arriving from Delhi-NCR, states of Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to mandatorily carry a Covid-negative (RT-PCR) report while travelling by either rail, road or train. They will have to bring the test report from a sample collected 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in the state.

"Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests at concerned airports at their own costs. The airport shall arrange the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing," a government notification read. In a letter to the state government, AIMTC said, "The crew members of commercial vehicles make frequent and multiple trips into Maharashtra and every time they will have to get RT-PCR test done and the cost has to be borne by them. This will be a cumbersome and delaying process for them thus making the vehicle operators reluctant to travel to the State of Maharashtra and the entire supply chain in the northern and western belt will get disrupted."

AIMTC demanded an urgent clarification for the standard operating procedure of truck drivers and crew members "so that the same may be timely circulated across the country and any unforeseen disruption of the supply chain." (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...

Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radios Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.A Christmas deal is done, he tweeted. Three households will b...

Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano - police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the...

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020