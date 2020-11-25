Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Global schemes put a price on carbon emissions

It covers the energy sector, mining and chemical industries. MEXICO A three-year pilot scheme was launched in 2020 covering the power, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. NEW ZEALAND Its ETS, which began in 2008, covers electricity generators, manufacturers liquid fossil fuels including petrol and diesel.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:56 IST
FACTBOX-Global schemes put a price on carbon emissions
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Faced with the challenge of converting pledges to slash planet-warming emissions into policies, some of the world's biggest economies are turning to the same tool: a carbon price. Globally, about 22% of global emissions are covered by the 46 national and 32 sub-national carbon pricing schemes operating today or in the planning stage, according to the World Bank.

Carbon pricing can come in the form of a tax or under a an emissions-trading, or cap-and-trade, scheme where companies or countries face a carbon limit Below are some of the major carbon emissions trading systems (ETS) around the world.

CHINA A national ETS could be launched in 2021 following pilot schemes in provinces and cities including Beijing, Chongqing, Guangdong, Hubei, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin. They cover energy production and various energy-intensive industries.

EUROPEAN UNION The world's largest ETS, which started out 15 years ago, is mandatory for all 27 EU members, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, covering power plants, aviation, energy intensive industries.

KAZAKHSTAN Its scheme, started in 2013. It was suspended 2016 and relaunched in 2018 after under going reforms. It covers the energy sector, mining and chemical industries.

MEXICO A three-year pilot scheme was launched in 2020 covering the power, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

NEW ZEALAND Its ETS, which began in 2008, covers electricity generators, manufacturers liquid fossil fuels including petrol and diesel. Some forest owners are given free permits, others can voluntarily join the scheme.

QUEBEC Scheme was launched in 2012 and covers electricity, energy intensive industrials.

SOUTH KOREA ETS started in 2015. It covers around 600 of the biggest emitters, collectively responsible for almost 70% of the country's annual emissions.

UNITED STATES The United States does not have a national ETS, but many regions and states use carbon pricing, such as California and states covered by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) - Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail': Mamata

Calling the BJP garbage of lies and biggest curse of the nation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the saffron party to arrest her and asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the ...

Smriti Irani alleges AIMIM, TRS working to place illegal immigrants in Telangana's voters' list

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the states voters list. The Union Minister attacked both AIMIM and TRS, stating,...

HC seeks police reply on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the police to respond to a bail plea of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February. Justice Suresh Kumar...

I stayed true to myself: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed mantra on his popularity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with progressive, social entertainers, has revealed that his soaring popularity is due to his sticking to his beliefs and the choices he made as an a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020