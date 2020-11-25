Gehlot compliments DAIC team for producing wonderful and unique documentary

Left Menu
On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:37 IST
Dr Ambedkar International Center (DAIC) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had organized many programs throughout the year to make yearlong celebrations of Constitution a success. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Union Minister Dr ThawarChand Gehlot, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment e-released a Documentary entitled "Illustrations and Calligraphy in the constitution of India" produced by Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi here today. Secretary, M/o SJ&E Shri R. Subrahmayam, Director, DAIC Shri Vikas Trivedi and senior officers of M/o SJ&E and DAIC were present on the occasion. Prof. Ms Viney Kapoor, The Vice-Chancellor, Dr B.R Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, Haryana delivered the keynote address on 'Significance of Constitution Day', which was followed by the screening of a short version of the documentary on the "Illustrations and Calligraphy in the constitution of India" for 8-9 minutes.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the Government of India has decided to celebrate the yearlong '71st Constitution Day' on 26th November 2020 and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was given the responsibility of being the nodal ministry for this event. Dr Ambedkar International Center (DAIC) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had organized many programs throughout the year to make yearlong celebrations of Constitution a success. These include organizing lectures on Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution and also producing a documentary on the Constitution entitled: "Illustrations and Calligraphy in the Constitution of India".This is a documentary citing the relevance of the varied illustrations used in the Constitution with their respective parts. It was an attempt to study the Constitution taking a very unique approach. Shri Gehlot complimented the team DAIC for producing a wonderful and unique Documentary.

On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950. Therefore, 26th day of November every year is celebrated as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitutional values among citizens. Constitution Day, also known as "Samvidhan Divas" is celebrated in India every year, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. It's a celebration of one of the finest Constitutions of the world which is the foundation of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

