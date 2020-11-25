Films Division screening four documentary films on Constitution of India

In order to commemorate the 71st Constitution Day tomorrow (November 26, 2020), Films Division is screening four documentary films on the adoption of Constitution of India by the Union of India on 26th November 1949, it's salient features and on Dr BR Ambedkar, Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, on FD website and YouTube Channel.

The films being streamed are Our Constitution (12 Min./English/1950) which depicts the various clauses of India's Constitution, We The People of India (21 Min./English/1986) that traces framing of the Constitution, The Preamble (5 Min./ English/1973), an animation on the Preamble to the Constitution of India, and Babasaheb Ambedkar (75 Min./English/ 1991), a biographical film on Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

The documentaries will be streamed on www.filmsdivision.org/DocumentaryoftheWeek and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 26th November 2020 for 24 hours.

(With Inputs from PIB)