Left Menu
Development News Edition

Films Division screening four documentary films on Constitution of India

The films being streamed are Our Constitution (12 Min./English/1950) which depicts the various clauses of India’s Constitution, We The People of India (21 Min./English/1986) that traces framing of the Constitution, The Preamble (5 Min./ English/1973), an animation on the Preamble to the Constitution of India, and Babasaheb Ambedkar (75 Min./English/ 1991), a biographical film on Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:52 IST
Films Division screening four documentary films on Constitution of India
The documentaries will be streamed on www.filmsdivision.org/DocumentaryoftheWeek and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 26th November 2020 for 24 hours. Image Credit: ANI

In order to commemorate the 71st Constitution Day tomorrow (November 26, 2020), Films Division is screening four documentary films on the adoption of Constitution of India by the Union of India on 26th November 1949, it's salient features and on Dr BR Ambedkar, Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, on FD website and YouTube Channel.

The films being streamed are Our Constitution (12 Min./English/1950) which depicts the various clauses of India's Constitution, We The People of India (21 Min./English/1986) that traces framing of the Constitution, The Preamble (5 Min./ English/1973), an animation on the Preamble to the Constitution of India, and Babasaheb Ambedkar (75 Min./English/ 1991), a biographical film on Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

The documentaries will be streamed on www.filmsdivision.org/DocumentaryoftheWeek and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 26th November 2020 for 24 hours.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march

A day ahead of farmers slated protest march to Delhi against the Centres farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march. The Hary...

Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the opPosition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding about the...

Couple held for duping man of Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai

A couple has been arrested from Malwani here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh after promising to procure gold for him at cheaper rates, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the Oshiwara police on Tuesday nabbed Altaf Kagad...

Greek-operated ship in Saudi terminal hit by blast, cause unknown-source

A source at Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers confirmed on Wednesday a blast on a tanker in its fleet while at a Saudi Arabian terminal, saying an investigation was underway into its cause.No injuries were reported and there was no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020