Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal -security firm

"LR2/Aframax tanker AGRARI was impacted by a mine having berthed at one of the Al Shuqaiq Steam Power Plant (SSPP) jetties in Saudi Arabia," Ambrey's report said. "The explosion took place in port limits and punctured the hull of the vessel, which is in ballast," it added.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:58 IST
Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal -security firm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.

The Maltese-flagged tanker Agrari, is operated by Greece's TMS Tankers, Ambrey said. TMS could not be reached for immediate comment. "LR2/Aframax tanker AGRARI was impacted by a mine having berthed at one of the Al Shuqaiq Steam Power Plant (SSPP) jetties in Saudi Arabia," Ambrey's report said.

"The explosion took place in port limits and punctured the hull of the vessel, which is in ballast," it added. It did not say when the incident happened but noted the vessel had arrived at Al Shuqaiq on Nov 23. Al-Shuqaiq is on Saudi's Red Sea coast, just north of the Yemeni border.

The report follows a number of recent security incidents concerning Saudi oil infrastructure. Yemen's Houthi group on Monday claimed a strike on a Saudi Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah. Aramco and Saudi authorities confirmed the attack.

Two weeks ago a fire near a floating platform belonging to the Jazan oil products terminal was contained with no injuries. That fire was the result of another attempted Houthi attack, in which a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the southern Red Sea. The Agrari is a smaller aframax crude oil tanker, data on TMS Tankers website showed.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC unhappy over Raj police taking away woman, directs state to ensure safety

The Delhi High Court Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan Polices act of taking away a woman from the national capital against her will in connection with a criminal case and said that her detention appeared to be illegal and the state govern...

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment, causing outcry

Britain reduced its foreign aid spending commitment on Wednesday to 0.5 of gross domestic product from 0.7, causing an immediate outcry from international development organisations and the spiritual head of the Church of England. The move, ...

France's Le Drian: British overtures in Brexit talks remain insufficient

Britain is slowing negotiations with the European Union on Brexit over secondary matters, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.The outcome is uncertain. British overtures remain insufficient on the most sensitive mat...

Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march

A day ahead of farmers slated protest march to Delhi against the Centres farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march. The Hary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020