CLP India completes installation of FGD technology at its Jhajjar thermal power plant

The government, in 2015, had asked all thermal power plants in the country to install FGD technology, which reduces emission of sulphur oxides on burning of coal. In a statement, Mumbai-based CLP India said its subsidiary Jhajjar Power Plant (JPL) has completed installing FGD technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

CLP India on Wednesday announced completion of installation of emission-controlling Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) technology at its thermal power plant in Jhajjar, Haryana. The government, in 2015, had asked all thermal power plants in the country to install FGD technology, which reduces emission of sulphur oxides on burning of coal.

In a statement, Mumbai-based CLP India said its subsidiary Jhajjar Power Plant (JPL) has completed installing FGD technology. "JPL is the first and only plant in the National Capital Region to have installed FGD technology with the objective of reducing air pollution and contributing to a healthy environment around the plant and its nearby regions. With FGD in full load operation, JPL has reduced its SO2 emission by 85 per cent," CLP India said.

It further said other clean technologies adopted by JPL also reduce emission of NOX (nitrogen oxide) and particulate matter at source. Rising air pollution in the north-western regions of India, especially in Delhi-NCR, has become a serious problem in recent years, it said.

To tackle this issue, the Union Environment Ministry had notified new environmental norms in 2015, wherein it directed all thermal power plants to adopt FGD. However, CLP India had already decided to install FGD during the construction of the plant in 2012 "even before these regulations came into effect" the company said.

CLP India Managing Director (MD) Rajiv Rajan Mishra said, "We are proud to be the early adopters of FGD in India, one of the critical technologies used to control air pollution. "Guided by CLP Group's Climate Vision 2050 carbon intensity targets and CDPQ's investment strategy to address climate change, we will continue to focus on low-carbon growth areas," he added.

CLP India is owned by CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global institutional investor..

