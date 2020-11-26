Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government opens ethnic eatery to revive traditional food culture in Kashmir

With an aim to revive the traditional food culture of the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism development department (JKTDC) opened an ethnic restaurant in Srinagar recently.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:42 IST
Government opens ethnic eatery to revive traditional food culture in Kashmir
The restaurant was opened by the tourism department a couple of weeks ago for visitors on the banks of Jhelum at Zero Bridge in Srinagar.. Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to revive the traditional food culture of the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism development department (JKTDC) opened an ethnic restaurant in Srinagar recently. "After the lockdown restrictions eased, we decided to slowly open the valley for tourists. This restaurant was planned with an aim to promote Kashmiri food. Anyone visiting Kashmir can visit this place and enjoy its beautiful ambiance and appreciate the traditional food, music and familiarise themselves with Kashmir's rich history," Nissar Ahmad Wani, Director - Tourism Kashmir, said.

The restaurant was opened by the tourism department a couple of weeks ago for visitors on the banks of Jhelum at Zero Bridge in Srinagar. One of the reasons suggested by the tourism department behind this concept was to educate the young generation about the importance of traditional foods. Kashmir has more than five to seven thousand years old history and local food is an important part of its lineage.

But, due to modernization, food habits gradually changed and impacted the younger generation. Therefore, to familiarise the youth of Kashmir with traditional local food, the J-K administration took this initiative. "We are delighted to see the age-old Kashmiri culture displayed all around this place. I would request people to visit this place and appreciate the hidden treasures of Kashmiri art, culture and food," Nadeem Ahmad, a customer, told ANI.

"The restaurant is designed in the form of a houseboat. Kashmiri tradition is the highlight of this place and everything has been planned accordingly. We have tried to put forth the rich legacy of Kashmiri food through this initiative. the tourists will get to feel the true essence of Kashmir," Jameel Ahmad, another customer, said. Special features of the restaurant include ethnic foods like harissa, made by meat, mujje te gaade, a mixed dish of radish and fish, 'nader te gaade', a mixed dish of lotus stem and fish, among other delicacies. Traditional salted tea and sweet hot drink famously known as 'zafrani kehwa' is also available for the locals and tourists. Another attraction of the venue is the stalls of handicrafts and pottery.

Supplementing this ambiance is a blend of Kashmiri music on display at the restaurant to give a feel of local art, craft, culture and lifestyle to the visitors. "I feel very happy to visit this place. I have performed at several such tourist places early in life. After so many years, this step by the tourism department is commendable. It will promote local culture, food and music. It's a great step," Abdul Gaffar Kanihami, a renowned Kashmiri folk singer, said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

There will be no another Maradona born again: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju mourned the demise of Argentine football legend and said there will be no other Diego Maradona born again. Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had...

Sports Minister Rijiju launches second edition of Fit India School Week

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched the second edition of Fit India School Week program. The virtual event was conducted with the aim to encourage kids to inculcate physical activity and sports in their daily routine as schoo...

HC seeks govt’s stand on school fee exemption for lockdown period

The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh governments stand on a plea for the exemption of private school students fees for the Covid-19 lockdown period besides promoting pupils up to class 8 to next classes without examinations...

Emerald Jewellery Unveils AI Enabled Mobile Application Platform for Jewellery B2B Business in Collaboration with IBM

Go-Live of Tej Mobile App - powered by IBM Cloud and AI enhanced with IBM Security Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India IBM NYSE IBM and Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited Emerald Jewellery, one of Indias largest jewelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020