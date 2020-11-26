Left Menu
J-K reports 489 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 489 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,07,819, the administration of Union Territory (UT) said on Wednesday. According to UT government, 264 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 225 fresh cases. The total deaths in the UT rose to 1,663 with twelve people succumbed to coronavirus today.

Meanwhile, 570 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital, which included 186 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division. The total recoveries stand at 1,00,892 while active cases are 5,264 in the UT. India reported 44,376 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

