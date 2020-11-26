Fire breaks out at Sun Mill Compound in Mumbai, no casualties

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
A severe cyclone slammed into Indias southern coast early on Thursday, uprooting trees and power lines but there were no immediate reports of loss of life or extensive damage to property.Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the city of Puducher...
India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark. Indias coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the seco...
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju mourned the demise of Argentine football legend and said there will be no other Diego Maradona born again. Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had...
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched the second edition of Fit India School Week program. The virtual event was conducted with the aim to encourage kids to inculcate physical activity and sports in their daily routine as schoo...