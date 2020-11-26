Left Menu
Describing tribes as the mainstream of India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that "Tribal Pride Day" will be celebrated in the state every year on tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15.

ANI | Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:50 IST
MP to observe Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Tribal Pride Day: CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses an event in Umaria on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Describing tribes as the mainstream of India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that "Tribal Pride Day" will be celebrated in the state every year on tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15. "Birsa Munda sacrificed his life to protect the tribal culture and liberate the country from British rule. He fought relentlessly against the British to stop exploitation, conversion and save our culture. He worked tirelessly for the preservation and freedom of the rituals, life values and culture of the tribes. He made continuous efforts to eradicate social evils. He died at the young age of 25. Tribal Pride Day will be celebrated in Madhya Pradesh every year on his birthday. Efforts will have to be made to protect the country's cultural heritage by following his ideals," Chouhan said while addressing Tribal Pride Award (Janjati Gaurav Samman) ceremony held at Dagdoua Gram Panchayat in Umaria district.

He inaugurated the ceremony by garlanding the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Chouhan also announced that a grand memorial will be built in Jabalpur in honour of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, "great personalities of Mahakaushal region who fought in the freedom struggle against the British."

Chouhan also distributed forest rights' certificates to 800 beneficiaries of the district under the Forest Rights Act in the programme. State Forest Minister Kunwar Vijah Shah, Tribal Welfare Minister Meena Singh, Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh, MP Shahdol Himandri Singh and other public representatives were present during the occasion.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to mark state holiday on Munda's birth anniversary. (ANI)

