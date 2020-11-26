Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satyendar Jain says COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi down to 8.5 per cent

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has come down to 8.5 per cent in the last three weeks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:50 IST
Satyendar Jain says COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi down to 8.5 per cent
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has come down to 8.5 per cent in the last three weeks. "The positivity rate that was 15.26 per cent on November 7, has now come down to 8.5 per cent. There is a downfall of over 40 per cent... A vaccine will hopefully soon be out. Until we are completely assured of the situation is in control, no schools will reopen," Jain told ANI.

On the question of reopening of schools, he said: "As of now, we have no intension to open the schools. Till the time we will be sure of the situation (COVID-19), we won't open the schools." On Delhi's testing capacity, Jain said: "We are taking more than 35,000 samples of RT-PCR. But the labs are not able to deliver the reports. The Delhi government has increased its capacity. The testing here is reaching the saturation level."

"In the last fours days, there are 9,138 beds that have become empty and over 1000 ICU beds. In the 4 days, we increased our capacity and some were vacated. Over 50 per cent of beds are now available in Delhi," he added. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 38,287 active cases in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: No reimposition of lockdown in Delhi, third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak: Satyendar Jain

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alvarez & Marsal confirms withdrawing from Lebanon forensic audit

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez Marsal AM confirmed on Thursday it had withdrawn from a forensic audit of Lebanons central bank as it had not received the information required to carry out the task.The decision, first announced by Lebano...

Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut ISL season

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captains armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Hero Indian Super League season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. Irish midfielder Anthony Pilkington will be Foxs deputy.A no-nonsense c...

UN warns of 'very critical' shortages in Ethiopia's Tigray

The United Nations says shortages have become very critical in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region as its population of 6 million remains sealed off and its capital is under threat of attack by Ethiopian forces seeking to arrest the regional ...

Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus

Cambodian villager Ek Chan has avoided the novel coronavirus so far without masks or social distancing but rather the scarecrows she has made to keep the deadly virus at bay.Ek Chans two scarecrows, known locally as Ting Mong, guard the gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020