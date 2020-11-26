Left Menu
Andhra Chief Minister launched 'Jagananna Thodu' scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the 'Jagananna Thodu' scheme aimed at benefitting several vegetable traders in the state.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:10 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the 'Jagananna Thodu' scheme aimed at benefitting several vegetable traders in the state. Speaking at the virtual launch of the scheme, District Collector V Vinay Chand, said that 87,527 people in the Visakhapatnam district would benefit from the scheme.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the scheme would benefit lakhs and several more schemes would be started for the interests of the poor. "Vegetables, small tiffin shops, flowers, motorcycle vendors, teeth, groceries, loom work, cloth and handlooms, lacework, steel shops, pottery, kitchen and plastic goods, electronic goods, and several other items will be made available for beneficiaries of the scheme," Rao said. (ANI)

