Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to offer incentives for solar modules, renewable energy business potential USD 20 bln per year: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will offer production-linked incentives for high-efficiency solar modules to boost the generation of electricity from renewable sources which has the potential to generate an annual business USD 20 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:36 IST
India to offer incentives for solar modules, renewable energy business potential USD 20 bln per year: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will offer production-linked incentives for high-efficiency solar modules to boost the generation of electricity from renewable sources which has the potential to generate an annual business USD 20 billion. Speaking at the RE-Invest 2020 conference, he invited global investors to join India's renewable energy journey.

"There are huge renewable energy deployment plans for the next decade," he said, adding that these are likely to generate business prospects of the order of around USD 20 billion per year. "Today, India's renewable power capacity is the fourth largest in the world. It is growing at the fastest speed among all major countries," he said.

At current exchange rates, USD 20 billion translates to around Rs 1.5 lakh crore and Rs 15 lakh crore in a decade. Renewable energy capacity will rise to 220 GW by 2022 from the current 136 Giga Watts (GW), he added. At present, renewable energy capacity is about 36 per cent of the country's total electricity generating capacity.

Modi said that after the success of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for electronics manufacturing, "we have decided to give similar incentives to high-efficiency solar modules". He, however, did not elaborate. The prime minister also stressed that ensuring "ease of doing business" is our utmost priority and dedicated project development cells have been established to facilitate investors.

"In the last six years, we increased our installed renewable energy capacity by two-and-a-half times," he said. "Our annual renewable energy capacity addition has been exceeding that of coal-based thermal power since 2017". Even when it was not affordable, investments were made in renewable energy. Now, investments and scale are bringing costs down, he said.

Noting that in the last six years, India has been travelling on an unparalleled journey, Modi said, "we are expanding our generation capacity and network to ensure every citizen of India has access to electricity to unlock his full potential". He also emphasised that "we are showing to the world that sound environmental policies can also be sound economics".

"We have ensured energy efficiency is not limited to one ministry or department, instead, it has been made a target for the entire government. All our policies have a consideration of achieving energy efficiency," Modi emphasised. He inaugurated the third Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) through video conferencing. The summit is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and this year's theme is 'Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition'.

Power Minister R K Singh said that India has transformed from being energy deficit to being energy surplus, connected the entire country with one grid and connected 28 million households in 18 months which is the largest programme in the whole world. India's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) state that 40 per cent energy production would be from non-fossil fuel sources.

Singh said that India currently has 38.1 per cent installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources. By 2030, India plans to achieve 64 per cent power generation capacity from renewable sources, which would be 24 per cent higher than our commitment under Paris Agreement, he added.

The minister said that India is the only G20 country to take actions set to keep the increase in temperature below 2 degrees celsius. New technologies like green hydrogen and green urea would help in electrifying other major sectors of the country. Dan Joergenson, Minister for Climate, Energy & Utilities, Denmark said that India's target for renewable energy sends out a strong signal to the industry and the world that "you are committed to greening of the country".

Denmark will be developing the first energy island by 2030, he added. At the inaugural session, Alok Sharma, President, COP26 and Secretary, Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, UK said there is a need to de-carboniase the economy five times faster than we have done in the past.

He said that India is a key partner as the country has led the way for a renewable energy revolution through the conception of ISA (International Solar Alliance), increasing its renewable energy capacity by 13 times in the last five years, achieving the lowest tariffs, leading the largest energy access plan and much more to come. According to him, the UK has been able to reduce 43 per cent of its emissions and houses the largest offshore wind project.

In his video message, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, said that India leads in climate change and renewable energy and both the countries have been firm supporters of Paris Agreement and ISA members. He said that COVID-19 crisis has hit the society hard and all countries have realised that green investment is the way forward which will make economies more resilient and reshape the future of energies.

In February 2021, the Netherlands will bring in a virtual trade Mission to India to discuss about water and renewable energy and travel across India. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, said that future of the world is clean energy.

He said that at present, 10 per cent of energy consumed by Israel comes from solar source and the target is to increase it to 25 per cent by 2030. The major issue is storage and about 400 start-up companies are working in this space with billions of dollars of investment. These startups are expected to bring solutions that will benefit people across the world, he noted.

RE-INVEST 2020 will feature a three-day conference on renewables and future energy choices, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From next academic year, technical courses to be offered in regional languages

From the next academic year, technical courses, including engineering programs, will be offered in regional languages, according to Education Ministry officials. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Educati...

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian trials are progressing smoothly with strict adherence to all protocols. The co...

Rick and Morty Season 5: Dan Harmon talks on Space Beth’s returning, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is already in the process of making. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon already in March last year that he was working on the fifth season. Read further to know more on the imminent season.During the online Rick a...

Cricket-Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paines men. Rohit was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020