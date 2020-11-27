COVID-19: Wedding season seams less promising for textile traders
Textile traders in Surat on Thursday said that upcoming wedding ('Lagan') season seems less promising for their business following night curfew imposed due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The director of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) Rangnath Sarda told ANI, "Night curfew and rumours about lockdown scared people."
"Business in the last one and a half months was exceptionally good. So we prepared for Lagan, Pongal and Christmas," he added. Sarda further said: "But night curfew and rumours about lockdown on social media scared the traders. Mandatory COVID tests for those coming from outside Surat have also deterred people."
Gujarat has reported a total of 1,83,756 COVID cases till now and has seen a sharp spike in the past few days as 1,515 cases were reported on November 21. (ANI)
