India to take leading role in global arena post-COVID: Jitendra Singh

India is in a position to take a leading role in the global arena not only in the healthcare sector but also in building the post-COVID economy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:52 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressing Global R&D Summit 2020 on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANII): India is in a position to take a leading role in the global arena not only in the healthcare sector but also in building the post-COVID economy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. "I think we are now in a position to take a leading role in the global arena in the post-COVID times, not only in the health sector but also in the building of the post COVID economy," Singh said while addressing the 'Global R&D Summit 2020' organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI ) and Department of Science and Technology, via video conferencing.

"The virtue of COVID-19 crisis has been that it has made us awakened about our subtle resilience and aptitude for scientific behaviours," he added. Speaking on the topic of 'Building Resilient Economy", Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Atomic Energy and Space said that the government's continuous focus on innovation and skilling will go a long way in the holistic development of the country.

"India was a late starter in the space journey, in the last 4-5 years, our space technology has become part of infrastructure building and promotion and its benefits have reached every household. With the creation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), there will be a mechanism in place and the private sector will be allowed to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities," he said. "As far as our scientific excellence or supremacy is concerned, I think it is best borne out by the manner in which in a few years itself India has emerged as one of the frontline nations in space technology," he added.

Singh also launched the FICCI publication on "Science Meets Industry" on the occasion. (ANI)

