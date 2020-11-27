GMR Hyderabad Intl Airport goes 'smart' with India's first 'IoT enabled Smart Trolleys'

Left Menu
In line with the flagship Digital India Programme of the Government of India, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Smart baggage trolleys, becoming India's first Airport to deploy IoT for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys for passengers in the real-time across the airport.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:53 IST
GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Smart baggage trolleys. Image Credit: ANI

In line with the flagship Digital India Programme of the Government of India, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Smart baggage trolleys, becoming India's first Airport to deploy IoT for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys for passengers in the real-time across the airport. SGK Kishore, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said, "Hyderabad International Airport has been the flag bearer of innovation and technology adoption in many ways and has pioneered many innovative digital solutions to scale up our service and operational excellence."

"After the successful marquee projects like domestic and international E-boarding and face recognition trials, we are revolutionising the way baggage trolleys are managed with the adoption of IoT as a smart and intelligent solution to help enhance passenger experience and also enable smooth operations and inventory management. Smart baggage trolley is one of the many initiatives as part of our digital excellence transformation and journey," he added. The airport has deployed LoRa (Long Range) IoT platform for the Airport Baggage Trolley Project. The entire fleet of 3,000 baggage trolleys has been enabled with IoT technology. With this technology in place, there will be a substantial reduction in the waiting time of passengers for baggage trolleys and will ensure its availability in sufficient number in the real-time.

Trolley management and replenishment will be based on the requirement at various areas across the airport enhancing efficiency and passenger experience while making way for smooth operations as well. Trolley requirement at the airport is very dynamic in nature. There are two critical zones where availability of trolleys for passengers is vital - departures ramp and baggage belts at the arrivals. As per the IATA (International Air Transport Association), a global organisation supporting aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability, there should be at least 160 trolleys available for 1 million passengers at any airport.

The smart baggage trolley management will address challenges of trolley retrieval and replenishment by locating trolleys at the right time and at the right spot. It will also help tackle the theft of trolleys and empowers the airport to meet passenger requirements on a real-time basis. The management system has the capability to plan baggage trolleys according to the predictive analyses of estimated departure and arrival passenger loads.

"It preps the operations team with proactive planning with real-time dashboards/information on the availability of the number of baggage trolleys in different airport areas, ensuring its availability for the passengers at the right place and the right time. It gives ease of accessing data as it is compatible on mobile, desktop and laptop making it user-friendly," as per an official release. With an inbuilt alert mechanism, in case of any trolleys carried out of a "no airport zone" area, it generates an alert message tipping off the location for necessary action which can then be taken to retrieve. (ANI)

