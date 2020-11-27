Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to Army soldier killed in ceasefire by Pakistan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Indian Army Subedar Swatantra Singh who was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Subedar Singh was a native of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

"Subedar Swatanter Singh of 16 Garhwal Riflles, hailing from village Odiaari of Pauri Garhwal, was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to our braveheart who showed indomitable courage and valor to protect the country," Rawat tweeted. He further conveyed condolences to the kin of the soldier, stating the the state government stands with them in this hour of grief.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at about 1:30 pm on Thursday. (ANI)