Odisha CM orders SIT probe into alleged abduction, murder of minor

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh District.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:58 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh District. The Chief Minister announced the decision during his address in state Assembly.

Addressing the House Patnaik said, "If SIT investigation is what is required, state government will take steps in this regard and do it immediately." "My government is always committed for free and fair investigation and we always want justice to be done," he added.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident and my government will always stand for the rule of law," said Patnaik requesting all the members of the House to cooperate and participate in the discussion. Earlier, the state government had directed the Crime Branch to probe into the murder of the child. The deceased minor girl's parents attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Assembly on November 24 demanding justice for their daughter.

Minor's parents have claimed that their five-year-old Pari had reportedly gone missing while playing near her house at Jadupur village on July 14. Later, Pari's skeletal remains were found near the backyard of her house almost 10 days after her disappearance under mysterious circumstances. (ANI)

