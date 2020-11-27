Left Menu
Development News Edition

BKU farmers from west UP headed to Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar said the protest was peaceful and the security was stepped up to ensure that the situation does not aggravate.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:52 IST
BKU farmers from west UP headed to Delhi

Hundreds of western Uttar Pradesh farmers on Friday headed to the national capital in response to a “Delhi Chalo” call to protest against the three central farm laws. On a Bharatiya Kisan Union call to join the protest in Delhi, the farmers belonging to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar and other western UP districts reached the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday afternoon, when they were stopped by the police.

Shortly later, they left the Peripheral Expressway as the announcement came that the protestors have been allowed to march to Delhi. "We have started our onward march. But our route to Delhi is yet to be decided by our union leaders. We may take the UP Gate route (via Ghaziabad) or the Kalindi Kunj route (via Noida)," BKU's UP unit spokesperson Pawan Khatana told PTI. The BKU has lent its support to the "Dilli Chalo" call of Punjab and Haryana farmers protesting against the new farm laws, he said.

"These laws are anti-farmer and should be taken back or changed. There should be a new law on minimum support price of crops to benefit farmers," Khatana told PTI. Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar said the protest was peaceful and the security was stepped up to ensure that the situation does not aggravate. "The situation at the expressway is peaceful and under control. There has been no violence or untoward situation. The police are making efforts to ensure there is no law and order situation," Kumar said. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws fearing that they would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price mechanism, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding the repeal of the new laws.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Refugees in Ethiopia's Tigray set to run out of food: U.N.

Nearly 100,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopias Tigray region will run out of food as early as next week if parties to the conflict do not allow humanitarian access, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.African peace envoys met with Ethiopi...

Current economic condition reflecting impact of COVID-19 pandemic: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on GDP numbers.

Current economic condition reflecting impact of COVID-19 pandemic Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on GDP numbers....

Resilience, doing more with less helped us during COVID-19: BigBasket CEO

Resilience and doing more with less were two key tenets followed by BigBasket during the COVID-19-induced lockdown that helped the online grocery retailer sail through and grow, a top company official said on Friday. BigBasket co-founder an...

Ethiopian PM tells African envoys he will protect civilians in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government will protect civilians in the northern region of Tigray, he told African peace envoys on Friday, a day after he announced the military was beginning the final phase of an offensive there. But ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020