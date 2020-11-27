India to achieve 175 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said India is on course to achieve the target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. "India is one of the top 5 renewable energy countries in the world by capacity. India is all set to reach a total of 175GW of renewable energy by 2022 and 450GW by 2030," Kant tweeted

Addressing a virtual event on solar energy, he said India is the only country among the G20 nations that is on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments, made in 2015, under the Paris Agreement and has formulated forward-looking policies for energy efficiency measures.