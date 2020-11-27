Left Menu
Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy R K Singh said the cost of solar power production in the recently opened tenders has come down to Rs 2 and Rs 2.01, which is the lowest in the country.

27-11-2020
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to investors by making the process of investment in alternative energy in the state easier, Gehlot said.

He was addressing a special session of chief ministers during the third Global Renewable Energy Investors' Conference organized by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtually. He said the geographical conditions of the state are favorable for solar power generation.

The chief minister said that currently, 10,000 MW solar and wind power projects have been installed and 27,000 MW capacity plants are being installed. He said the central government has the capacity to produce 2.7 lakh MW of solar and wind energy in Rajasthan. The state government is also constantly striving to achieve this goal in the long run.

Gehlot said that 1.25 lakh hectare land is available in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and other districts of the state. He called upon the renewable energy producers, developers, and investors present at the investor conference to come to Rajasthan to invest in this sector. He also urged them to set up renewable energy plants taking advantage of various investment promotion policies of the state government.

Gehlot said the state government has announced the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2019, Solar Energy Policy 2019, and Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy 2019 to attract investment. Gehlot said the cost of energy production has come down due to better policies. Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy R K Singh said the cost of solar power production in the recently opened tenders has come down to Rs 2 and Rs 2.01, which is the lowest in the country.

