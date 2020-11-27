Left Menu
Farmers should end protest during COVID-19 and winters, centre ready for dialogue: Tomar

Appealing to farmers to end their protest in view of COVID-19 pandemic and winters, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the central government is ready to discuss issues related to three agriculture sector laws with the representatives of farmers organisations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:49 IST
Farmers should end protest during COVID-19 and winters, centre ready for dialogue: Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Appealing to farmers to end their protest in view of COVID-19 pandemic and winters, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the central government is ready to discuss issues related to three agriculture sector laws with the representatives of farmers organisations. "The central government is ready for dialogue with farmers. We already held talks on two levels with them. In the past round of talks, it was decided that another round of talks will be held again, and that's why we had invited the leaders of farmers' organisations on December 3," said Tomar while talking to ANI.

"I want to request the leader of all farmers organisations that they should let go of this way of protest in view of COVID-19 and winter. We'll be happy to hold talks with them," he added. Yesterday, the Minister said the new agriculture laws passed by parliament in the monsoon session were "need of the hour" and that the government was ready to talk with farmers and resolve differences. He also said that the farm laws will bring revolutionary changes.

He referred to the Centre's invitation earlier for talks between a delegation of Punjab farmers and union agriculture secretary to dispel any wrong impression and said agriculture is a top priority for the Central government. "New farm laws were the need of the hour. In the coming time, it's going to bring revolutionary changes. We'll talk to the farmers on December 3," Tomar had told ANI.

He appealed to farmers, who organised the 'Chalo Delhi' march today, not to agitate. "I want to appeal to our farmer brothers not to agitate. We're ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. I'm sure that our dialogue will have a positive result. I have full faith that through discussion, we will definitely come to a conclusion," he said yesterday. (ANI)

