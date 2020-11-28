Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark US crude oil for January delivery rose 18 cents to USD 45.53 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 5 cents to USD 48.30 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell less than 1 cent to USD 1.28 a gallon. December heating oil slipped 1 cent to USD 1.38 a gallon. December natural gas dropped 12 cents to USD 2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell USD 23.60 to USD 1,781.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 81 cents to USD 22.55 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to USD 3.40 a pound. The dollar fell to 104.04 Japanese yen from 104.25 yen. The euro rose to USD 1.1959 from USD 1.1915.(AP) RUP RUP