Gold worth Rs 81.2L seized from Kozhikode Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit on Friday seized over 1.6 kilograms of gold valued approximately at Rs 81.2 lakhs from two passengers in two separate instances at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:46 IST
Gold seised from perfume bottles and a battery case at Kozhikode International Airport. . Image Credit: ANI

According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), in the first instance, about 1.6 kg gold worth approximately Rs 77 lakh was seized from inside a battery case of a Bluetooth speaker from a passenger travelling from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

In the second incident, 87 grams of gold worth Rs 4.2 lakh was seized from a passenger travelling from Dubai. The gold was brought in liquid form mixed with chemicals and concealed in perfume bottles. (ANI)

