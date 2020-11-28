Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRI busts inter-continental drug racket in Mumbai, seizes 396 g heroin

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an inter-continental racket of drug smuggling and seized 396 grams of heroin from a courier consignment from South Africa to Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:13 IST
DRI busts inter-continental drug racket in Mumbai, seizes 396 g heroin
A visual of heroin concealed inside the button of women's gown. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an inter-continental racket of drug smuggling and seized 396 grams of heroin from a courier consignment from South Africa to Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the heroin was ingeniously concealed in buttons sewn into women's gowns sent in a courier consignment from South Africa to Mumbai.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazed at how much PM Modi knew, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Ministers knowledge about vaccines and vaccine production. SII is con...

UK police arrest over 60 in anti-lockdown protests

Police in London said on Saturday that they had made over 60 arrests and expected that figure to rise, as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests. The police said that the arrests had been made for different offences ...

COVID-19: Curbs on cinema halls, pools, events relaxed in Goa

Cinema halls, swimming pools, gathering for religious, social, cultural, educational, sports and entertainment events were allowed to resume in Goa on Saturday, officials said. The order issued by South Goa collector Ajit Roy lays down that...

Delhi reports 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths

Delhi on Saturday reported 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the national capital to 5,61,742. According to the Delhi health department, 89 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 8,998.As many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020