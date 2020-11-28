Left Menu
COVID-19 test results should be available within 24 hours in urban areas, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a virtual conference on Saturday instructed officials to ensure that COVID-19 tests results are available within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in hilly areas

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:46 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat holds virtual conference to review COVID-19 situation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trivendra Singh Rawat directed District Magistrates to increase testing facilities in districts of the state.

According to an official release, "The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrates to increase the testing speed in the districts and special attention should be paid to the RT-PCR test. Those who are found negative in the antigen test but are symptomatic, then their RT-PCR must be conducted. It should be ensured that the results of COVID-19 tests should be available within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in hilly areas." CM said that special efforts should be made to reduce the death rate in the state and it must be ensured that patients are being treated well.

"A complete record should be made of those who have died due to Covid-19, delayed arrival at hospital or due to some other medical condition. No time should be wasted if a COVID-19 patient has to be referred to other hospital and steps need to be taken to increase recovery rate in the state." the release read. (ANI)

