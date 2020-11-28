Left Menu
FDI equity inflows increase 15 pc to USD 30 billion during April-Sept 2020

The FDI inflows in the country during the July-September quarter were US$28.1 billion and the FDI equity inflows during the first half of 2020-21 have shown 15 per cent growth in US dollar terms and 23 per cent growth in rupee terms, Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The FDI inflows in the country during the July-September quarter were US$28.1 billion and the FDI equity inflows during the first half of 2020-21 have shown 15 per cent growth in US dollar terms and 23 per cent growth in rupee terms, Commerce Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said in a release that August 2020 has been a significant month when US$ 17,487 Million FDI equity inflows were reported in the country.

"Total Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) inflows into India during the second quarter of financial year 2020-21 (July 2020 to September 2020) have been US$ 28,102 million out of which FDI equity inflows were US$ 23,441 million or Rs. 174,793 crore. This takes the FDI equity inflows during this financial year upto September 2020 to US$ 30,004 million which is 15 per cent more than the corresponding period of 2019-20. In rupee terms, the FDI equity inflows of Rs 224,613 crore are 23 per cent more than the last year," the release said. It said that in terms of the countries from where FDI equity inflows were reported to India during April 2000 to September 2020, maximum inflows have been reported from Mauritius, followed by Singapore and the US.

Among the sectors, services sector received maximum FDI equity inflows during April 2000 to September 2020 followed by Computer Software and Hardware and Telecommunications. The release said that Gujarat has been the major beneficiary state of the FDI equity inflows from October 2019 to September 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. (ANI)

