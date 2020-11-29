Left Menu
Development News Edition

WPO urges PM to immediately address concerns of protesting farmers

The World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately address the concerns of farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws. Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:56 IST
WPO urges PM to immediately address concerns of protesting farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately address the concerns of farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws. WPO International President Vikramjit S Sahney said farmers have raised concerns over issues like minimum support price, fear of private corporates buying their produce at un-remunerative prices, and losing ownership of their land in due course.

The government must engage with them to clarify and satisfy these concerns, he said in a statement. He said that state governments should also address the concern of high market fee and commission being charged presently and ensure that these funds are used for investments into warehousing and post-harvest preservation.

"It is sad to note that over the years not much investment has been made in the agri value chain resulting in the present plight of the farmers who are still reeling under debt," Sahney added. Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Les Bleus forced to bank on inexperienced players for final v England

On paper, a France versus England rugby test should be an exciting European clash, but next Sundays Autumn Nations Cup final between the two may be one of the their most lopsided encounters yet.While England are expected to be at full stren...

Navy finds some debris of crashed MiG-29K in Arabian sea

The Indian Navy has recovered some debris of the MiG-29K aircraft that went missing three days back in the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast, a spokesperson said on Sunday, adding the search continued with ships and aircraft for missing pilot C...

Heavy rains likely to lash Kerala over next few days;Red alert issued for Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash parts of Kerala in the coming days under the influence of a low pressure area off south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, with IMD issuing a red alert f...

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise vaccine facility by Apr-May

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise its vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad by April-May next year, according to a top company official. The Hyderabad-based drug major is investing around Rs 275 crore on the facility which wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020