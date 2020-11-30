Left Menu
Development News Edition

Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena

"His statue's eyes must be moist now seeing how farmers are being treated," it said. Central agencies like ED and CBI are being used as weapons against political opponents, the Sena said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 11:22 IST
Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the BJP-led regime's treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cruel to use water cannons on them amid a cold wave sweeping parts of north India. The farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since five days against the new farm laws and have said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.

"Our farmers are being treated as terrorists and attacked on Delhi borders while terrorists are killing our soldiers on the border in Kashmir," an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said. The Sena singled out Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for claiming a Khalistani link in the protests.

"BJP wants to create anarchy. Khalistan is a closed chapter for which Indira Gandhi and General Arunkumar Vaidya laid down their lives," it said. "The government is using all its might to crush political opponents but why is this determination not seen while dealing with the country's enemies," it asked.

In the last one month, 11 soldiers from Maharashtra attained martyrdom while fighting enemies on the borders, the Sena said. Referring to the giant statue of Sardar Patel "erected by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah" in Gujarat, the editorial said Patel was also a leader of farmers and led many farmers' agitation against the British. "His statue's eyes must be moist now seeing how farmers are being treated," it said.

Central agencies like ED and CBI are being used as weapons against political opponents, the Sena said. "These agencies should also get a chance to display their valour," it said and suggested that (personnel of) ED and CBI should be deployed in Ladakhand Kashmir to help the Army fight India's enemies.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic Motors: Europeans snap up old cars to avoid public transport

Want a cheap used car to nip around town without running the gauntlet of coronavirus on public transport Welcome to Pandemic Motors, we have just what you need. Across Europe, people are snapping up old bangers, clunkers, Klapperkasten, tac...

FEATURE-Soccer-Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sundays 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot.Argentina...

Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn't sure if I would play: Smith

Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a bad dose of vertigo ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred. Smiths quick-fire 62-ball...

World Test C'ship hasn't achieved what it intended to do: ICC chairman Barclay

The International Cricket Councils newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay on Monday conceded that the ambitious World Test Championship hasnt quite achieved what it intended to and the disruption caused by COVID-19 has only highlighted its sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020