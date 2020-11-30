Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindiwe Sisulu allocates R588 million to upgrade informal settlements

Sisulu allocated R100 million to Gauteng, R200 million to Northern Cape, R138 million to Mpumalanga and R150 million to the Western Cape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:20 IST
Lindiwe Sisulu allocates R588 million to upgrade informal settlements
The Minister made a special allocation to the Northern Cape to bolster the province’s vision to clear all informal settlements within the province in the shortest time possible. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has allocated an additional R588 million to four provinces in an effort to speed up the upgrading of informal settlements and servicing of stands to accelerate the rapid land release programme.

Sisulu allocated R100 million to Gauteng, R200 million to Northern Cape, R138 million to Mpumalanga and R150 million to the Western Cape.

The Minister made a special allocation to the Northern Cape to bolster the province's vision to clear all informal settlements within the province in the shortest time possible.

"I am convinced it is possible for the Northern Cape to clear the few informal settlements that are there, it is a bold vision for the province to say to us, we want the Northern Cape to be the first province to be informal settlements free. We support that vision and we are giving them R200 million towards that," Sisulu said on Sunday.

For the other three provinces, the Minister said she is supporting their informal settlements formalisation and land release programmes.

"Gauteng, Western Cape, and Mpumalanga are seeing the fastest growing towns; we are making this allocation to support the upgrading of their informal settlements and release of serviced sites to encourage qualifying beneficiaries to build for themselves," she said.

The Minister reiterated that provinces need to prioritise fully subsidised government houses for indigents, people living with disabilities, child-headed households and elderly persons while making serviced stands available for those who can construct for themselves.

"The rapid land release programme must also benefit those whose household income is less than R15 000 per month and provinces must work together with the banking and private sectors, and other stakeholders to service land and make affordable stands available," Sisulu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020