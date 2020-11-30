Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu, 13 other TDP legislators suspended from AP assembly for a day

For the first time, even Chandrababu Naidu sat on the floor near the podiumalong with his party colleagues, prompting an angry reaction from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who pointed out that no leader of opposition had ever behaved like this in the House. The TDP members were protesting against the ruling YSR Congress in not allowing them to speak on important issues, including the relief payment to distressed farmers, who suffered heavily due to floods and cyclones in recent months.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:55 IST
Chandrababu Naidu, 13 other TDP legislators suspended from AP assembly for a day
TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI)

Fourteen members of the main opposition Telugu Desam Party, including its leader N Chandrababu Naidu, were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for a day as they staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker's podium in the House on the first day of the winter session here on Monday. For the first time, even Chandrababu Naidu sat on the floor near the podium along with his party colleagues, prompting an angry reaction from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who pointed out that no leader of the opposition had ever behaved like this in the House.

The TDP members were protesting against the ruling YSR Congress in not allowing them to speak on important issues, including the relief payment to distressed farmers, who suffered heavily due to floods and cyclones in recent months. This happened during a short discussion on agriculture in the House after Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu made a statement.

TDP deputy leader Nimmala Ramanaidu was allowed to speak later but he faced constant counterattack from the treasury benches. Reacting to Ramanaidus criticism, the Chief Minister lashed out saying the TDP members were resorting to "rowdyism" in the House.

The TDP legislators were speaking without any comprehension of issues, he said. Jagan said the government was determined to distribute input subsidies to affected farmers by the end of December.

Chandrababu Naidu sought to counter the chief minister but was denied any opportunity. The YSRC members prevented the TDP chief from talking, following which the opposition legislators protesting in front of the Speakers podium.

Speaker Tammineni Seetaram requested the opposition members to return to their seats but to no avail. As the din continued, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for the suspension of the TDP MLAs from the House for a day and the motion was carried by voice vote.

Chandrababu Naidu then led his legislators on a sit-in near the Assembly entrance.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Italy approved new measures to support businesses hit by the second wave of the pandemic and Canada will unveil new spending plans on Monday, while German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that relief aid for companies cannot be extended...

Russia under renewed pressure to explain Navalny poisoning

Russia came under renewed pressure Monday to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway amid measures aimed at reining in the spread of coron...

Young Kashmiri artist inspires all who dream of acting in Bollywood films, web series

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir India, November 30 A young Kashmiri film artist from Srinagar is inspiring youth in the valley to pursue their dream careers after creating a space for himself in Bollywood. He has acted alongside Salman Khan in B...

Gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry

A total of&#160;45,333 new COVID-19 recoveries has been registered across the country in a span of 24 hours as against 38,772 new infections reported during the same period, leading to a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020