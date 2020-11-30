Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotees perform Lord Krishna's Raas Leela to celebrate Kartik Purnima in Tripura

Devotees performed Ras Leela at Radha Madhav temple to celebrate Kartik Purnima in Agartala on Monday.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:24 IST
Devotees perform Lord Krishna's Raas Leela to celebrate Kartik Purnima in Tripura
Devotees celebrate Kartik Purnima in Tripura (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Devotees performed Ras Leela at Radha Madhav temple to celebrate Kartik Purnima in Agartala on Monday. People were seen sporting traditional attire. Many women gathered to offer prayers at the temple.

The festival is celebrated every year on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima in the Hindu month of Kartik to mark Krishna's love for Radha. Girls in traditional dresses danced round the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha. A devotee at the temple says, "The tradition to perform Ras Leela dates back 222 years. At that time, the ruling king of Manipur organised Lord Krishna's Raas Leela. To mark this day, we all celebrate it every year in November."

"Many people belonging to Manipur come to this temple every year to celebrate this festival. This festival is celebrated with enthusiasm," he added. A women devotee said, "I feel happy to celebrate Kartik Purnima and take part in Raas Leela every year. We have been celebrating this festival for many years now."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple priests and many other devotees were seen wearing masks at the temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...

Georgia reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 30 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584. Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020