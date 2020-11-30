Devotees perform Lord Krishna's Raas Leela to celebrate Kartik Purnima in Tripura

Devotees performed Ras Leela at Radha Madhav temple to celebrate Kartik Purnima in Agartala on Monday. People were seen sporting traditional attire. Many women gathered to offer prayers at the temple.

The festival is celebrated every year on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima in the Hindu month of Kartik to mark Krishna's love for Radha. Girls in traditional dresses danced round the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha. A devotee at the temple says, "The tradition to perform Ras Leela dates back 222 years. At that time, the ruling king of Manipur organised Lord Krishna's Raas Leela. To mark this day, we all celebrate it every year in November."

"Many people belonging to Manipur come to this temple every year to celebrate this festival. This festival is celebrated with enthusiasm," he added. A women devotee said, "I feel happy to celebrate Kartik Purnima and take part in Raas Leela every year. We have been celebrating this festival for many years now."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple priests and many other devotees were seen wearing masks at the temple. (ANI)