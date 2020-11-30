Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN refugee agency appeals for $147 million to support thousands of Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has launched an appeal for $147 million to support as many as 100,000 people fleeing Ethiopia’s Tigray region into neighbouring Sudan, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:20 IST
UN refugee agency appeals for $147 million to support thousands of Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan

More than 43,000 people have fled across the border to escape fighting in Ethiopia in recent weeks, almost half of them children. Mr. Grandi said in a statement that Sudan’s welcome of the refugees was an example to the international community and called for international support to bolster its effort.

“The Government of Sudan has kept the border open in the best tradition of African and Sudanese hospitality and I want to commend it as an example to the international community. But the government of Sudan needs a lot of help,” he said during a four-day visit to the region.

In its appeal document, UNHCR said its current planning scenario was for an anticipated increase in refugee numbers, with a total of 100,000 by April 2021, but the worst-case scenario was for an influx of 200,000.

UNHCRsaid on Friday it had begun airlifting aid to the refugees, sending the first of four planeloads of supplies to Khartoum, with a second flight due to bring 100 tonnes from Dubai on Monday, including blankets, solar lamps, mosquito nets, plastic sheets, tents and prefabricated warehouses.

The appeal for $147 million aims to fund UNHCR, the UN and humanitarian community to help Sudan manage the crisis over the next six months.

During his trip, Mr. Grandi met Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other Government officials in Khartoum, and he spoke to refugees at the hot and dusty frontier where they are coming across, many of whom said they wanted to return home as soon as it was safe, according to UNHCR.

Mr. Grandi also said he was worried about the situation facing almost 100,000 refugees from Eritrea who are hosted by Ethiopia in the Tigray region.

“Ethiopia is a very hospitable country for refugees, but now they are caught in this conflict, we don’t have access to them”, he said.

In a separate report, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said lack of funding had forced it to cut rations for refugees in East Africa, and WFP Ethiopia urgently needed $209 million to assist 6.2 million beneficiaries from December 2020 to May 2021.

It said the fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation front had displaced more than 100,000 civilians, including those who had fled into eastern Sudan since 4 November.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain rejects calls for inquiry into 1989 Northern Irish murder

The British government on Monday rejected calls for a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with pro-British paramilit...

NFL-Colts punter Sanchez to undergo surgery on cancerous tumour

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove a tumour, he said on Monday. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, said that his doct...

Tahawwur Rana wanted Pakistan's highest military honour for 26/11 LeT attackers

The US government has told a federal court that Tahawwur Rana, who has been declared a fugitive by India, not only wanted a top class medal for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks, but also demanded the nine LeT attackers who were killed ...

U.S. agency blocks path to in-flight airline cellphone

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Monday it had ended a 2013 regulatory proceeding that had sought to lift the ban on using mobile phones while in flight on U.S. airlines. The FCC said in 2013 it would consider allowing air ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020