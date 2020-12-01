Yediyurappa releases 'Koushalya Karnataka' magazine

Left Menu
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday released the first edition of 'Koushalya Karnataka', a monthly magazine, to provide a link between job aspirants and employers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:30 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The magazine will have information about employment opportunities. It is being brought out by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Department S Suresh Kumar and officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

