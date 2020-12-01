Left Menu
Centre’s top brass holds discussions ahead of meeting with protesting farmers

The central government has called a meeting with all 32 agitating farmers unions at Vigyan Bhawan here at 3 pm. Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting for over three hours over the farmers protest against the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hours before the Centre's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and others held marathon discussions on the matter. The central government has called a meeting with all 32 agitating farmers unions at Vigyan Bhawan here at 3 pm.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting for over three hours over the farmers protest against the Centre's new agriculture reform laws. Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continue at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday's violence, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border on Monday.

The opposition parties too stepped up pressure, asking the Centre to "respect the democratic struggle" of the farmers and repeal the laws. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

