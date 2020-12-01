Maha: Farmers' outfit stages protest in Nagpur

Workers of the Swabhmani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in support of the farmers' agitation in Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for the last six days to protest against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana raised slogans against the farm bills and warned of intense agitations in Maharashtra in the coming days. "The Central government is not concerned about the woes of farmers and hence, we have called for protests in Maharashtra to support farmers agitating in Delhi," Ravikant Tupkar, a leader of the organisation said.

The Centre should take cognisance of the concerns raised by farmers, or cultivators from across the country, including Maharashtra, will take to streets, Tupkar added.