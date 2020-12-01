Left Menu
BSF sub-inspector killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC by Pakistan

A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:40 IST
BSF sub-inspector killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC by Pakistan
BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite (File pic/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was deployed at FDL of BSF in Rajouri sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life while displaying conspicuous act of bravery by not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also by saving the lives of many of his colleagues. Martyred SI P Guite had displayed the highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty, a statement issued by the BSF said.

IG BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal said martyred sub-inspector P Guite was a gallant and sincere borderman. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. Border Security Force has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The bravery of the border man will not go in vain. Border Security Force salutes the braveheart on BSF Raising Day. The mortal remains of the BSF SI will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native place at Maphoukuki village in Manipur, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours. In this hour of grief, BSF stands in solidarity with his bereaved family, the BSF statement added. (ANI)

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

