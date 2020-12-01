Left Menu
Covid-19 cumulative positivity rate in India dips from 7.15 % to 6.69 %

The cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15 per cent to 6.69 per cent during November 11 to December 1 period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

01-12-2020
Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15 per cent to 6.69 per cent during November 11 to December 1 period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan addressing a press briefing here said that cumulative positivity rate in the country dipped from 7.15 per cent to 6.69 per cent during November 11 to December 1 period. "In November this year, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new Covid-19 cases," Bhushan said.

With 31,118 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active cases stand at 4,35,603, much below the five-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 4.60 per cent. While the Covid-19 case tally stood at 94,62,810, a net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 41,985 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recovered in the country now stands at 88,89,585 translating to a recovery rate of 93.94 per cent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 84,53,982, the health ministry said. About 76.82 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/ Union Territories. The maximum number of single-day recoveries was reported from Kerala with 6,055 recoveries, followed by Delhi with 5,824 recoveries.

Maharashtra reported the maximum daily new cases with 3,837 recorded in the last 24 hours, while Delhi reported 3,726 cases and Kerala recorded 3,382 cases. As many as 482 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 81.12 per cent were from ten states/Union Territories. The fatalities in Delhi constituted about 22.4 per cent of the new fatalities with 108 deaths. Maharashtra and West Bengal witnessed 80 and 48 deaths, respectively. (ANI)

