Students join farmers’ protest against farm laws at Singhu, Tikri borders

"The public distribution system should be strengthened and a minimum 1 per cent GDP should be allocated to it so as to ensure affordable food for the rural and urban workers as well as other impoverished sections," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:02 IST
Students from various universities in Delhi on Tuesday joined the farmers protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders and expressed solidarity with them in their fight against the Centre’s new farm laws. The protesters part of a student outfit, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), demanded that three farm legislations should be revoked unconditionally and the BJP government at the Centre should apologise to the people for introducing such "anti-people laws".

"We have launched agitations in different states in solidarity with the on-going movement and to bring to the fore the issues being faced especially by the most exploited section -- agricultural workers in the farming sector. “Through the enactment of new laws, the BJP government is aiming to benefit the corporates and rich farmers, and completely pauperize the small-marginal farmers and agricultural workers," the KYS said in a statement.

Besides revocation of the new agri laws, the KYS also asked the government to take "pro-active steps in allocating lands to agricultural workers" and thereby encourage co-operative farming among them to end their exploitation. "The public distribution system should be strengthened and a minimum 1 per cent GDP should be allocated to it so as to ensure affordable food for the rural and urban workers as well as other impoverished sections," it said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming..

