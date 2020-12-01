Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Gold and foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh in total were seized at Chennai International Airport on Sunday, according to the Chennai Customs Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:16 IST
Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh seized at Chennai Airport
Gold and other valuables worth Rs. 18.5 lakhs seized at Chennai International Airport (Photo ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Gold and foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh in total were seized at Chennai International Airport on Sunday, according to the Chennai Customs Department. The Chennai Customs Department tweeted, "239 gms of gold valued at Rs12 lakh that was concealed in slipper straps was seized from a pack arriving from Dubai by Flight No. EK544. Also, undeclared Saudi Riyals and US dollars valued at Rs 6.5 lakhs were seized from a pack that was departing to Dubai. The goods were seized in accordance to the Customs Act."

On November 29, Chennai Air Customs officials seized 3.15 kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.57 crore from Chennai International Airport and arrested three accused in connection with the recovery. Chennai Airport resumed operations on 26 November after Cyclone Nivar. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan

After holding a good meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bh...

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.This makes China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following ...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020