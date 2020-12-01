Left Menu
Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party's student unit and youth wing led by the party's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh held a protest on Tuesday by forming a human chain here in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:43 IST
AAP student union, youth wing form human chain in solidarity with protesting farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party's student unit and youth wing led by the party's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh held a protest on Tuesday by forming a human chain here in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws. The farmers' protest entered its sixth day on Tuesday as thousands of people from several states, including Punjab and Haryana, continued to hold peaceful sit-in demonstrations at the outskirts of Delhi.

In solidarity with the protesting farmers, the AAP's student unit Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and Youth Wing held a protest by forming a human chain at Connaught Place here. Singh said till the government does not withdraw the "anti-farmer" bills, the AAP will keep raising its voice. "The AAP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in their protest. Till the time this fascist BJP government does not withdraw these laws, the protest will continue. From the Parliament to the streets, the Aam Aadmi Party has been opposing these bills from the first day," Singh said. The protesting farmers are staging demonstrations against the Centre's three agri laws.

Enacted in September, the laws are anticipated to bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. The farmers worry that this will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price and scrap away mandis that ensure earning..

