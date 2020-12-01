Left Menu
Opposition leaders, receivers of commissions behind farmers' protests: VK Singh

Amidst the ongoing farmers protest against the new agricultural laws, Union Minister VK Singh on Tuesday said that many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers and alleged that besides the opposition, people who get commissions are behind the protests.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:33 IST
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK singh speaking to media in Hapur on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the ongoing farmers protest against the new agricultural laws, Union Minister VK Singh on Tuesday said that many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers and alleged that besides the opposition, people who get commissions are behind the protests. "Many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers. What is in the interest of farmers has been done. It's not the farmers who have a problem with this (farm laws), but others. Besides opposition, people who get commission are behind it (protest)," Singh told reporters here.

The Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said that whatever is in the interest of the farmer has been done. "The Swaminathan Commission had demanded that the farmer should have the freedom to sell his crop and not be tied to anything. The government has done this. The farmer is not having trouble but the rest of the people. The opposition and those who take commission have a hand," he added.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was "good" and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3. The minister, who interacted with members of BKU in the evening at Krishi Bhavan after the government's talks with the farmer representatives from Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan, said the government is always open to discussions with the farmers.

The government said it is committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is open for discussions for their welfare. Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its borders against three new farm laws enacted by the government. (ANI)

