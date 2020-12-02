Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, key route to Delhi closed for vehicles

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. The Noida Traffic Police has advised commuters travelling to Delhi to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the DND or Kalindi Kunj route.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:01 IST
Farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, key route to Delhi closed for vehicles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. The Noida Traffic Police has advised commuters travelling to Delhi to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the DND or Kalindi Kunj route. The farmers at the Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the Centre's agriculture reform laws. "The Chilla route is obstructed due to the farmers' sit-in demonstration at the Noida-Delhi border. Kindly use alternative routes (DND or Kalindi Kunj) to reach your destination," the Noida Traffic Police tweeted. Hundreds of farmers affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other groups had gathered at the border Tuesday evening where heavy security has been deployed on both Noida and Delhi sides which has prevented them from proceeding further.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set u...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 888 5G that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs th...

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020