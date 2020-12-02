Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 2

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC.

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 ** MILAN, Italy - The Secretary General of OPEC Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo gives a talk at the Mediterranean Dialogues webinar conference - 1700 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. (To Dec. 02) BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar on the topic of 'Thailand 2021: New game, New normal". - 0130 GMT

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 3

BRUSSELS - EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speaks at an event on the EU's plans to rapidly slash greenhouse gas emissions in its energy sector. - 0755 GMT NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations General Assembly members hold special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

MANILA - WHO virtual news conference on coronavirus in the Western Pacific region - 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 5

Kuwait - National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 6

MOSCOW – Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Turdumamatovich Mamytov to visit Moscow as part of parliamentary cooperation (To Dec 07). Venezuela - National Assembly election. Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 Liberia - Senate election. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 11 BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14 ** BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15 ** NEW DELHI – Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is visiting India to participate in the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission (To Dec 16).

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27 ** NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24 ** Portugal - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

