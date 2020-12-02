Formation of export promotion council for technical textiles to boost shipments: AEPC

The formation of a dedicated export promotion council for technical textiles will help boost shipments from the sector and promote domestic manufacturing, the AEPC said on Wednesday

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the industry is hopeful of a manifold growth in this high potential sector

Of the 207 items notified as technical textiles in January 2019, there are 12 products of apparel, he said. "The global market for these 12 products is estimated to be USD 11 billion, though India's exports is only USD 93 million. This indicates a huge potential in these products if dedicated export promotion activities are undertaken for these products," he added.