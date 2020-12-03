14 NDRF teams deployed in TN ahead of cyclone Burevi
A total of 14 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of Tamil Nadu, in light of anticipated cyclonic storm Burevi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:14 IST
A total of 14 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of Tamil Nadu, in light of anticipated cyclonic storm Burevi. As per the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TN-SDMA), two teams have been deployed at Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, three teams each at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli and one team each at Madurai and Cuddalore.
NDRF workers too have reached designated areas and are facilitating administration and helping local citizens. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.
"Cyclone Burevi will emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the next 3 hours. It will reach near Pamban and Kanniyakumari around noon and cross the south Tamilnadu coast on 3rd night to 4th early morning," the IMD said on Twitter. (ANI)
