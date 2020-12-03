CM Chouhan pays tribute to victims of Bhopal gas tragedy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday paid tribute to victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on the 36th anniversary of the incident. A two-minute silence was observed to remember the victims. Speaking at the event, he said that a memorial should be built soon so that the world could learn a lesson from the tragedy.

"We should soon build a memorial for the Bhopal Gas tragedy so the world can learn a lesson from it," Chauhan said. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had tweeted, "We still remember the pain arising from the Bhopal gas tragedy. May God always protect every corner of the country and the world from such tragedy. If society and government work together to protect priceless lives and create a good future, the world will always be safe from such calamities."

The Bhopal gas tragedy had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. (ANI)

