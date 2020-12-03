Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 subdued on Brexit worries, lower oil prices

London's FTSE 100 was muted on Thursday as Brexit negotiations remained gridlocked with only weeks left for Britain's transition period to expire, while energy stocks slipped on lower oil prices. Four diplomats told Reuters that the talks remained snagged on issues including fishing rights.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:40 IST
FTSE 100 subdued on Brexit worries, lower oil prices

London's FTSE 100 was muted on Thursday as Brexit negotiations remained gridlocked with only weeks left for Britain's transition period to expire, while energy stocks slipped on lower oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat by 0803 GMT after gaining more than 3% in the past two sessions, while the mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose just 0.1%.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator told member states' envoys that Brexit talks were reaching "a make-or-break" moment. Four diplomats told Reuters that the talks remained snagged on issues including fishing rights. In company news, housebuilder Countryside Properties Plc slipped 0.2% as it said Chairman David Howell would step down from the board in 2021, a day after its third-largest investor called for his ouster as part of efforts to break up the company.

Royal Dutch Shell and BP headed lower as oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia locked horns over the need to extend record production cuts set in place in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...

France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'Estaing

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. 1900 GMT to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard dEstaing, his office said.Giscard dEstaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise F...

Five dead as flash floods hit southern Thailand

Thailand on Thursday reported at least five deaths after flash floods caused by monsoon rains hit seven provinces in the countrys southern region. Authorities reported the deaths all took place in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020